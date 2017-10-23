Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)
BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei
* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ricoh intends to put 2 subsidiaries on the market - Nikkei
* Ricoh Co intends to put two subsidiaries on the market in an attempt to raise money for restructuring its operations worldwide - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2ra9dr7) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH
