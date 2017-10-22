Itochu Corp (8001.T)

BRIEF-Itochu unit to acquire shares of Fuji Oil Holdings * Says its wholly owned unit plans to acquire 6.2 million shares (about 7.2 percent voting power) of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2018

REFILE-Japan's Itochu Q1 profit rises 48 pct on higher coal and iron ore prices, food business TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese trading company Itochu Corp said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 48 percent, citing higher coal and iron ore prices and healthy earnings from food businesses.

BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB * Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share