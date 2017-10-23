Marubeni Corp (8002.T)
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co
BRIEF-Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei
* Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2vDnOhm) Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant
** Marubeni Corp says a consortium of General Electric, PT Hutama Karya and itself has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 780 megawatt gas-fired plant in Indonesia for about 41 billion yen
BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal
May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:
BRIEF-SHL Consolidated says entered into JV agreement with Marubeni Corp
* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Marubeni Corporation to undertake development of a land Source text(http://bit.ly/2pHbD3w) Further company coverage: