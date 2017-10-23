Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)
1,668JPY
12:45am EDT
¥13 (+0.79%)
¥1,655
¥1,671
¥1,672
¥1,662
2,938,400
4,836,541
¥1,753
¥1,333
Thu, Oct 12 2017
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thursday.
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .
Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.
Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.
Mitsui to book $810 million after-tax profit in second-quarter on Vale's stock conversion plan
TOKYO Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would book an after-tax profit of about 89 billion yen ($810 million) in the July-September second quarter on Brazil's Vale's stock conversion plan.
BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign
* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement
BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture
BRIEF-Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property
* Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation on Sept. 1
Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro
TOKYO, July 21 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).