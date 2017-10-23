Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)
8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
19,145JPY
12:51am EDT
19,145JPY
12:51am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥430 (+2.30%)
¥430 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
¥18,715
¥18,715
Open
¥19,055
¥19,055
Day's High
¥19,215
¥19,215
Day's Low
¥18,915
¥18,915
Volume
1,198,400
1,198,400
Avg. Vol
1,246,711
1,246,711
52-wk High
¥19,215
¥19,215
52-wk Low
¥8,733
¥8,733
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 23 2017
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.36 billion ($44.92 million)
BRIEF-Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei
* Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, ASML Systems
July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML
July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$503.7 million ($16.80 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
BRIEF- R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I
BRIEF-Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials
* Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0
BRIEF-AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Shibaura Mechatronics, Tokyo Electron
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.28 million)
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
Select another date: