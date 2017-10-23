Edition:
Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

19,145JPY
12:51am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥430 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
¥18,715
Open
¥19,055
Day's High
¥19,215
Day's Low
¥18,915
Volume
1,198,400
Avg. Vol
1,246,711
52-wk High
¥19,215
52-wk Low
¥8,733

Wed, Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.36 billion ($44.92 million)

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei

* Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, ASML Systems

July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML

July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$503.7 million ($16.80 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd

BRIEF- R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I

BRIEF-Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials

* Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0

BRIEF-AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Shibaura Mechatronics, Tokyo Electron

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.28 million)

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)

