Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra TOKYO Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co.

Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra TOKYO, Sept 28 Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co.

Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million Taiwan's Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 mln Sept 20 Taiwan's Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

BRIEF-Midven buys 390,600 shares of Boomerang representing 17.5 pct of stake * BUYS 390,600 SHARES OF BOOMERANG REPRESENTING 17.5 PERCENT OF STAKE, NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES IS 0.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei * NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation * Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation to move beatons creek towards production

BRIEF-Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil * Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil