Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
2,608JPY
12:22am EDT
¥30 (+1.16%)
¥2,578
¥2,596
¥2,609
¥2,586
2,412,900
4,262,231
¥2,706
¥2,190
Sat, Oct 21 2017
Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media
TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.
Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 bln in data centres -media
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data centre operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centres in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.
BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
* Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine
China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.
China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine
Sept 27 China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.
Mitsubishi's South African Hernic Ferrochrome unit files for bankruptcy protection
TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said its South African unit Hernic Ferrochrome Ltd had filed for bankruptcy protection due to financial difficulties amid weaker prices of the alloy.
BRIEF-MC Group posts Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht
* Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht versus 191.006 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HICL Infrastructure says consortium of HICL, unit of Mitsubishi, selected by Ofgem as preferred bidder
* DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS, CONSORTIUM COMPRISING CO AND UNIT OF MITSUBISHI, SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Corp and HICL Infrastructure to spend 180 mln pounds to buy transmission cables and substations- Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp and U.K. Fund hicl infrastructure to spend 180 million pounds to buy transmission cables and substations- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-K2M Group announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mitsubishi subsidiary Japan Medicalnext Co
* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd.