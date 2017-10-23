Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)
1,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥-6 (-0.37%)
¥1,743
¥1,750
¥1,752
¥1,734
1,051,800
2,235,243
¥1,764
¥1,403
Wed, Oct 4 2017
UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon planning further price cuts as restructuring boosts profit
TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, plans further price cuts as restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores helped drive first half profits to an 11-year high.
Japan's Aeon lifts full-year profit forecast on restructuring boost
TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, upgraded its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, helped by restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores.
BRIEF-Aeon's operating profit likely rose 16 pct for six months ended August - Nikkei
* Aeon's operating profit likely jumped 16 pct on the year to about 84 billion yen ($750 million) for the six months ended August - Nikkei
UPDATE 2-Japan's July consumer prices rise for 7th straight month
* Retail giant Aeon announces price cuts (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
BRIEF-AEON CO M's qtrly profit attributable 25.3 mln rgt
* Year ago revenue 974.8 million rgt; year ago profit attributable 19.1 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2v8XEXU) Further company coverage:
Japan's Aeon posts higher first quarter profit on restructuring boost
TOKYO Aeon Co Ltd , Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its restructuring efforts helped to improve performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.
UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon posts higher Q1 profit on restructuring boost
* Operating profit forecast for current fiscal year unchanged (Adds executive comment, shares, context)
Japan's Aeon Q1 profit jumps 11.4 pct, beats estimates
TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.
BRIEF- Fuso Dentsu sells machine to AEON DELIGHT for 307 mln yen
* Says it sold CO2 reduction machine to AEON DELIGHT for 307.0 million yen on Jan. 31