Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)
8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
550JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
¥542
Open
¥550
Day's High
¥555
Day's Low
¥549
Volume
2,865,000
Avg. Vol
3,775,920
52-wk High
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa
* Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance
BRIEF-R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I
BRIEF-R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
UPDATE 1-Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration
* Japan's regional banks struggling to survive (Adds background, analyst comment)
Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration
TOKYO, July 25 Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said on Tuesday they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.
