Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)

Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with a Shizuoka-based firm, which is engaged in dispensing pharmacy business, and parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm
BRIEF- Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.29 per share, from $13.36 per share, effective April 1
Fitch Revises Outlook for Japan's Shizuoka Bank to Stable; Affirms Suruga Bank at 'A-'/Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook for The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Suruga Bank Ltd.'s IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision for Shizuoka follows the affirmation of Japan's sovereign rating at 'A' and revision of the Out
BRIEF-Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank