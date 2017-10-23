Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

Mizuho Q1 profit falls 11 pct y/y, hurt by low interest rates TOKYO, July 31 Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported a 10.8 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter, as lending business remains tepid amid ultra-low interest rates.

Japan's Mizuho chooses Frankfurt for post-Brexit EU hub TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said it would set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, the latest Japanese bank to choose the German city as its new base in the European Union as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, termed Brexit.

Japan lender Mizuho to launch fintech venture TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will start a venture next month to create new businesses using "fintech," an executive said, joining a global race in financial technology that threatens to unsettle traditional players.

Japan lender Mizuho's annual profit falls 10 pct TOKYO, May 15 Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.