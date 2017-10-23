Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)
Mon, Jul 31 2017
UPDATE 2-Japan banks book gains from stock holdings, but bleak lending persists
* Mizuho Q1 net profit 118.3 bln yen vs 132.6 bln yen a year ago
Mizuho Q1 profit falls 11 pct y/y, hurt by low interest rates
TOKYO, July 31 Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported a 10.8 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter, as lending business remains tepid amid ultra-low interest rates.
Japan's Mizuho chooses Frankfurt for post-Brexit EU hub
TOKYO Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said it would set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, the latest Japanese bank to choose the German city as its new base in the European Union as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, termed Brexit.
TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said it would set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, the latest Japanese bank to choose the German city as its new base in the European Union as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, termed Brexit.
Japan lender Mizuho to launch fintech venture
TOKYO Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will start a venture next month to create new businesses using "fintech," an executive said, joining a global race in financial technology that threatens to unsettle traditional players.
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will start a venture next month to create new businesses using "fintech," an executive said, joining a global race in financial technology that threatens to unsettle traditional players.
Japan lender Mizuho's annual profit falls 10 pct
TOKYO, May 15 Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.
Fitch Revises Outlooks for Japanese Major Banks to Stable; Upgrades VR of MHFG
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the rating Outlooks for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and its subsidiaries, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) and its subsidiaries, and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries to Stable from Negative. All the IDRs of these banking groups were affirmed. In addition Fitch has affirmed the IDRs on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB) and i