Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei * Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30 * Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30