Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)
8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,797JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥64 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
¥4,733
Open
¥4,789
Day's High
¥4,819
Day's Low
¥4,749
Volume
2,081,300
Avg. Vol
2,360,401
52-wk High
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei
* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30
* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30
Tokio Marine to boost investment in U.S. credit products
TOKYO Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of foreign credit products this fiscal year with a focus on long-term U.S. corporate debt, an investment planning official at the firm said on Tuesday.
