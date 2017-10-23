T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)
8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,740JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31
BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1
BRIEF-T&D Holdings announcement resignation of chairman
* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
