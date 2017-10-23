Edition:
T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,740JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥31 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
¥1,708
Open
¥1,739
Day's High
¥1,747
Day's Low
¥1,726
Volume
2,030,800
Avg. Vol
3,095,507
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares

* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31

BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1

BRIEF-T&D Holdings announcement resignation of chairman

* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company

