Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)
1,436JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥4 (+0.31%)
¥1,432
¥1,440
¥1,442
¥1,434
674,400
1,724,681
¥1,779
¥1,381
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants
The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.
BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan
* General Electric Co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’s Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFxdTK) Further company coverage:
Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 million cost cut from merging fossil businesses
TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.
