Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)

9531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,911JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥2,895
Open
¥2,918
Day's High
¥2,920
Day's Low
¥2,899
Volume
354,500
Avg. Vol
1,212,959
52-wk High
¥3,048
52-wk Low
¥2,307

Thu, Oct 5 2017

Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president

TOKYO, Oct 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.

Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts

TOKYO Japan's Tokyo Gas, the biggest city-gas supplier in the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is in talks to renew supply contracts and will push to revise terms to get more flexibility and cut prices, a senior official said on Thursday.

* Japan LNG imports surged following Fukushima (Adds comment, detail)

Tokyo Gas buys 30 pct stake in Castleton's Texas gas unit

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co said on Monday it has acquired a 30 percent stake in a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC, its first equity investment in a U.S. upstream company.

