Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.

BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc * INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION

BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities​ * LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES​

Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Gold Fields and global mining group Anglo American have set aside over $130 million between them for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

BRIEF-Anglo American resumes dividend payment * ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SAYS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF JUNE 30 2017

Chile's Collahuasi copper mine cuts 115 jobs SANTIAGO, July 12 Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, said on Wednesday it will cut 115 jobs, including executives, as part of a plan to boost efficiency amid low prices for the metal.

UPDATE 2-UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman as new chair -Sky News June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.