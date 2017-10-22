Edition:
Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)

ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange

1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
1,010.00
Open
1,013.00
Day's High
1,013.00
Day's Low
998.50
Volume
232,866
Avg. Vol
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position

* ‍CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Abcam posts FY pretax profit 51.9 mln stg

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 10.18 PENCEPER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

