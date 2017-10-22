Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)
ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange
1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.89%)
-9.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
1,010.00
1,010.00
Open
1,013.00
1,013.00
Day's High
1,013.00
1,013.00
Day's Low
998.50
998.50
Volume
232,866
232,866
Avg. Vol
528,505
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50
759.50
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position
* CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE
BRIEF-Abcam posts FY pretax profit 51.9 mln stg
* TOTAL DIVIDEND 10.18 PENCEPER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Select another date:
- Dividend Contenders: 39 Increases Expected By December 31
- Invested Capital Turns: Explanation And Examples
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Risk-Reward Improves
- Motiwala Capital Q2 2017 Letter To Investors
- Wall Street Breakfast: Toshiba Signs Off On Chip Unit Sale
- 41 State Attorneys General Lock Horns With Opioid Manufacturers