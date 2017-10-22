Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)
ABF.L on London Stock Exchange
3,325.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-35.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
3,360.00
Open
3,369.00
Day's High
3,369.00
Day's Low
3,314.00
Volume
671,605
Avg. Vol
914,291
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00
Thu, Jul 6 2017
Primark owner AB Foods' outlook has "marginally improved"
LONDON, July 6 Associated British Foods, said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.
Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent
LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.
