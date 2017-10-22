Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions TOKYO, Sept 21 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is ready to spend "billions of dollars" more on acquisitions, after having recently spent $11 billion to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, a top company executive said.

BRIEF-AB InBev announces pricing of AUD 1.95 billion notes * OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 450 MILLION NOTES WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.10 PERCENT PER ANNUM MATURING SEPT 6 2027

BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business * HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

AB InBev, Efes to merge Russian operations as sales slide LONDON Brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Anadolu Efes have agreed to merge their operations in Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to strengthen their position in a declining market.

UPDATE 2-AB InBev, Efes to merge Russian operations as sales slide * Efes shares up 3 pct; ABI, Carlsberg down (Adds analyst comment, market share, bullet points)

AB InBev, Efes to merge operations in Russia, Ukraine LONDON, Aug 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to merge its business in Russia and Ukraine with those of Anadolu Efes for an undisclosed price, forming a new company that will be part of the Turkish brewer, the company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes * ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES

BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev Q2 normalized ebitda misses Reuters poll * Q2 NORMALIZED EBITDA $‍​5.35 BILLION VERSUS $5.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL