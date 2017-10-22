Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)
ABT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
8.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+1.66%)
$0.14 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
$8.45
$8.45
Open
$8.63
$8.63
Day's High
$8.82
$8.82
Day's Low
$8.50
$8.50
Volume
113,555
113,555
Avg. Vol
44,694
44,694
52-wk High
$8.82
$8.82
52-wk Low
$5.81
$5.81
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Absolute announces approval of normal course issuer bid
* Absolute Software Corp - is proceeding with a normal course issuer bid for up to 2.5 million common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Absolute Software reports Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and annual financial results
BRIEF-Absolute Software Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
