Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)
ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, May 8 2017
Indian shares end higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC surge
May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.
India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
India's Ambuja Cements Q1 profit jumps four fold on higher sales volume
April 28 India's Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs.
