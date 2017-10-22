Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.11 (+0.55%)
$20.11
$20.13
$20.33
$20.10
2,705,949
2,376,416
$27.19
$18.52
Fri, Oct 20 2017
UPDATE 3-Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track -Barrick
(Recasts with Barrick statement, adds analyst and Barrick spokesman's comments, background, updates stock prices, changes byline) By Susan Taylor and Zandi Shabalala TORONTO/LONDON, Oct 20 Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. Barrick, which owns 63.9 percent of
UPDATE 3-Barrick strikes deal with Tanzania to settle tax dispute
DAR ES SALAAM/TORONTO, Oct 19 Barrick Gold said on Thursday that its African subsidiary Acacia Mining would pay $300 million and split 'economic benefits' from operations with Tanzania under a deal proposed to resolve a months-long dispute.
Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick's Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.
Barrick Gold sees drop in production as Tanzanian troubles drag
Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, estimated a decline in third-quarter gold production amid pressure from the Tanzanian government on its Acacia Mining unit.
UPDATE 2- Barrick Gold sees drop in production as Tanzanian troubles drag
Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, estimated a decline in third-quarter gold production amid pressure from the Tanzanian government on its Acacia Mining unit.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Barrick Gold reports drop in Q3 gold production
Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, said on Thursday its gold production fell in the third quarter, hurt by low output at majority owned Acacia Mining.
BRIEF-Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results
* Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results
Canada's Barrick Gold estimates drop in Q3 gold production
Oct 12 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, said its gold production fell in the third quarter, hurt by low production at majority owned Acacia Mining.
BUZZ-Acacia: to reduce Tanzania operations, cut jobs
** Gold miner Acacia (-10.7 pct) at the bottom of the FTSE Midcap Index
BRIEF-Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip
* Skeena Resources Ltd - exercised its option to acquire a 100 percent interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Property from BARRICK GOLD Corp
