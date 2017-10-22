Edition:
Air Canada (AC.TO)

AC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.52 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
$26.72
Open
$26.80
Day's High
$26.84
Day's Low
$26.20
Volume
1,647,256
Avg. Vol
1,585,934
52-wk High
$28.70
52-wk Low
$11.60

BRIEF-AAR says expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 mln/year upon implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities

* AAR - expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 million/year upon full implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ylfxEl) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Air Canada ‍announces non-stop services from Toronto & Montreal​

* Announced new non-stop services to begin next Summer from Toronto and Montreal and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon​

BRIEF-Air Canada, AAR sign 5-year MRO contract

* Air Canada and AAR announce signing a five-year MRO contract with Air Canada for Boeing 767 maintenance

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies broadly led by energy, Air Canada, BlackBerry

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rallied to a 14-week high on Wednesday, propelled by energy and financial stocks, as well as a surge in Air Canada and BlackBerry Ltd shares.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to near 12-week high as energy rises, Air Canada surges

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rallied to an almost 12-week high on Wednesday with Air Canada and energy stocks driving broad gains as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

UPDATE 3-Air Canada seeks credit card partners to boost loyalty program

Sept 19 Air Canada said on Tuesday it is looking for financial institutions to partner on its new co-branded credit card, as it prepares to launch its own rewards program in 2020.

BRIEF-Air Canada and AAR conclude C$500 mln agreement for airframe maintenance in Québec, Canada

* Air Canada and AAR conclude $500 mln cad agreement for airframe maintenance in québec, canada

BRIEF-Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business

* Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business

Air Canada sets new financial targets

Sept 19 Air Canada, Canada's largest airlines, raised the higher end of a key profit metric and set new loyalty program targets for 2018 to 2020.

BRIEF-Air Canada provides details on amendments to collective agreement with pilots

* Amendments to current 10-year agreement reached in Oct. 2014 provide added commercial, operational flexibility, improved cost competitiveness​

