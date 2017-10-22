Acacia Mining PLC (ACAA.L)

Acacia Mining cuts Q3 spending on Tanzania export ban LONDON, Oct 20 Gold miner Acacia Mining said on Friday it had cut spending by 33 percent in the third quarter of the year compared with a year ago as it adapted to the ban on its gold and copper exports in Tanzania.

BRIEF-Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval * ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​

BRIEF-Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania * ‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍

Acacia produces 191,203 ounces of gold in Q3, sales hit by Tanzania ban Oct 12 Acacia Mining Plc on Thursday said it produced about 191,203 ounces of gold during the third quarter, boosted by better than expected output from its Buzwagi mine.

UPDATE 1-Gold miner Acacia buys put options at $1,300 per ounce * Gold price climbs on North Korea tensions, dollar weakness (Adds detail on gold, context on hedging)

BRIEF-Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018 * DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Tanzania and Barrick start talks to resolve Acacia row DAR ES SALAAM The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday.

Tanzania says not targeting Acacia staff in immigration crackdown DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania is not targeting foreign employees of Acacia Mining Plc, the immigration department said, adding that the temporary detainment of one the London-listed miner's senior staff was part of wider checks in an immigration crackdown.