Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)

ACB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+3.30%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.74
Day's High
$2.84
Day's Low
$2.74
Volume
1,827,881
Avg. Vol
1,744,465
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$1.56

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing

* Aurora Cannabis announces $50 million bought deal financing

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator

* Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aurora cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board

* Aurora Cannabis president Steve Dobler appointed to Hempco board of directors

BRIEF-Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results

* Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients, hits record monthly revenue

* Operational update: Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients; record monthly revenue, shipments, grams sold

BRIEF-Radient Technologies says Aurora Cannabis holds about 9.6 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of co

* Radient Technologies Inc - after giving effect to conversion, Aurora Cannabis Inc holds about 9.6 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

