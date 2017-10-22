ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,759.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.80 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,783.75
Open
Rs1,785.00
Day's High
Rs1,786.95
Day's Low
Rs1,752.75
Volume
65,846
Avg. Vol
464,965
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55
Mon, Jul 17 2017
India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates
July 17 Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.
Indian shares rise; cement makers, banks rise
May 8 Indian shares rose on Monday led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders extended gains after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.
