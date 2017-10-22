ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
590.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
590.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.84%)
-5.00 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
595.00
595.00
Open
595.00
595.00
Day's High
596.00
596.00
Day's Low
570.00
570.00
Volume
156,644
156,644
Avg. Vol
264,209
264,209
52-wk High
1,540.00
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00
450.00
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 15 2017
ArcelorMittal South Africa considers job cuts, restructuring
JOHANNESBURG ArcelorMittal South Africa is considering job cuts and restructuring to save costs in a challenging global steel market and recession at home, it said on Tuesday.
ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.
ArcelorMittal South Africa predicts sharply higher H1 loss
JOHANNESBURG Steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa expects first-half headline losses to increase by over 200 percent because of higher costs, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal
* Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co
Select another date:
- Accelerated Adoption Of Iridex's MicroPulse Technology Could Lead To 100% Upside
- Affordable Care Act: Eye Care Shopping List
- Novartis: New Drugs Will Lead Stock Higher By 2013
- Growth Spotlight: Novartis AG
- Questcor's Weak Pipeline Could Cause Stock To Dive
- Why Dividend Stocks Make Great Acquisitions