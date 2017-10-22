Edition:
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

590.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
595.00
Open
595.00
Day's High
596.00
Day's Low
570.00
Volume
156,644
Avg. Vol
264,209
52-wk High
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00

Tue, Aug 15 2017

Photo

ArcelorMittal South Africa considers job cuts, restructuring

JOHANNESBURG ArcelorMittal South Africa is considering job cuts and restructuring to save costs in a challenging global steel market and recession at home, it said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a deeper first-half loss on Thursday but forecast growth in steel demand in Africa in the second half.

ArcelorMittal South Africa predicts sharply higher H1 loss

JOHANNESBURG Steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa expects first-half headline losses to increase by over 200 percent because of higher costs, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal

* Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co

