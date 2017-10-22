Edition:
AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)

ACQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.91CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$23.91
Open
$23.95
Day's High
$24.16
Day's Low
$23.63
Volume
60,623
Avg. Vol
92,981
52-wk High
$27.90
52-wk Low
$17.46

BRIEF-AutoCanada says acquired its first Mazda dealership

* AutoCanada acquires its first Mazda dealership; continues to expand Montréal presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-AutoCanada announces approval of normal course issuer bid

* AutoCanada Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions

