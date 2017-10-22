Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group * ‍SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group * Alaris Royalty Corp. provides an update regarding S.M. Group

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel​ * Says ‍has received U.S.$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services for all of Alaris' units in Sequel​

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp contributes $85 million to a new partner * Alaris Royalty Corp contributes US$85 million to a new partner

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty provides update on sequel redemption * Alaris Royalty Corp provides update on sequel redemption

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.29 * Qtrly earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty declares dividend of $0.135 per common share * Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for month of July 2017