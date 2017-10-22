Edition:
ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)

ADAG.DE on Xetra

5.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€5.64
Open
€5.72
Day's High
€5.80
Day's Low
€5.64
Volume
248,092
Avg. Vol
744,160
52-wk High
€11.09
52-wk Low
€4.22

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros

* Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue

BRIEF-Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF MRV COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

BRIEF-Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln

* Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc.

BRIEF-Adva Optical forecasts Q2 margin above Q1 level

* Q1 2017 revenues of eur 141.8 million drive 16.3% year-on-year growth

