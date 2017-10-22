Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a. * Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11 * Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct * June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP * Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct * March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP * Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: