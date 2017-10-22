Edition:
Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs55.00
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs54.00
Volume
547,116
Avg. Vol
3,411,153
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees

* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees

BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.

* Says revises interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 million rupees at 3.5 percent pa

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11

* Says sets one year MCLR at 8.40 percent w.e.f. Sept 11 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xU2cPN Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Andhra Bank approves raising 12 bln rupees via QIP

* Says approved to raise debt capital of up to 5 billion rupees via basel 3 tier 1 bonds, INR 10 billion via basel III tier 2 bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2qMuJXc Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP

* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Andhra Bank gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares to India govt

* Gets members' nod for raising capital by issue of shares via preferential allotment to India government

