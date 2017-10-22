Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

UPDATE 1-Adani aims to wrap-up Australia project funding by March MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani aims to tie-up funding for Australia project by March MUMBAI, Oct 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine: paper MELBOURNE Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Adani at odds over royalty negotiations for Australian coal mine -paper MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Adani Enterprises appears to be at odds with the state of Queensland over royalties for its Carmichael coal project, according to a media report, just days after the Indian company said it would soon break ground on the Australian mine.

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract: consultant NEW DELHI Sweden's Saab will tie up with India's Adani Group to bid for a contract to make fighter aircraft in India, an aerospace consultant aware of the proposed partnership told Reuters on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract -consultant * Saab-Adani to bid to build jets under India's new defence policy

Brave decision! Adani to start Australian coal mine on its own: Russell LAUNCESTON, Australia Adani Enterprises' decision to start building Australia's biggest coal mine would appear at face value to be a straightforward announcement that a major project is finally getting underway.

COLUMN-Brave decision! Adani to start Australian coal mine on its own: Russell * Graphic of Adani's Carmichael coal mine: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sFLtgw