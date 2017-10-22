Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)
ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
265.50INR
19 Oct 2017
265.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+1.57%)
Rs4.10 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs261.40
Rs261.40
Open
Rs264.75
Rs264.75
Day's High
Rs266.80
Rs266.80
Day's Low
Rs263.15
Rs263.15
Volume
47,530
47,530
Avg. Vol
278,221
278,221
52-wk High
Rs475.10
Rs475.10
52-wk Low
Rs246.00
Rs246.00
BRIEF-India's Advanced Enzyme Technologies June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 162.7 million rupees versus profit 277.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies seeks members' nod for related party transaction with JC Biotech
* Seeks members' nod for related party transaction with Advanced Bio-Agro Tech Limited
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies defers proposal to raise funds via QIP
* Says defers proposal to raise funds via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vl533d) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to acquire shares of a German co
* Says execution of agreement to acquire shares of a company based in Germany by wholly-owned subsidiary of co
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies completes acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme
* Says completed acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme SDN Bhd, Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to consider & approve incorporation of overseas unit in Netherlands
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
