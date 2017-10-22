Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)
4.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€4.99
--
--
--
--
9,894,587
€5.49
€3.68
Fri, Oct 20 2017
UPDATE 2-ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon
AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR spiked in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.
BRIEF-Aegon announces share repurchase to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends
* Announces repurchase of shares to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends
UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer Aegon lifts profit, capital position
AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday beat market forecasts with a 23 percent increase in underlying pretax profit and said it had boosted its capital buffer.
BRIEF-Aegon Q2 income before tax returns to profit at 757 million euros, beating Reuters poll
* Q2 SALES EUR 3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Aegon to divest its business in Ireland
* AGREED TO SELL AEGON IRELAND PLC TO AGER BERMUDA HOLDING LTD
BRIEF-Aegon to sell Unirobe Meeus Groep
* HAS AGREED TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP (UMG) TO AON GROEP NEDERLAND FOR EUR 295 MILLION
Fitch Affirms Aegon's IFS Ratings at 'A+'; Outlooks Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aegon NV's (Aegon) primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as Aegon Americas) and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong) and Aegon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
Court says Aegon must compensate some clients on investment-linked policies
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.
