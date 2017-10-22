Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)

ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR jumped briefly in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

BRIEF-Aegon announces share repurchase to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends * Announces repurchase of shares to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends

UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer Aegon lifts profit, capital position AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday beat market forecasts with a 23 percent increase in underlying pretax profit and said it had boosted its capital buffer.

BRIEF-Aegon Q2 income before tax returns to profit at 757 million euros, beating Reuters poll * Q2 SALES EUR ‍​3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Aegon to divest its business in Ireland * AGREED TO SELL AEGON IRELAND PLC TO AGER BERMUDA HOLDING LTD

BRIEF-Aegon to sell Unirobe Meeus Groep * ‍HAS AGREED TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP (UMG) TO AON GROEP NEDERLAND FOR EUR 295 MILLION​

Fitch Affirms Aegon's IFS Ratings at 'A+'; Outlooks Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aegon NV's (Aegon) primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as Aegon Americas) and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong) and Aegon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS

BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses * UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC