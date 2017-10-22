Afrimat Ltd (AFTJ.J)
AFTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,850.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
2,855.00
Open
2,850.00
Day's High
2,865.00
Day's Low
2,820.00
Volume
105,793
Avg. Vol
69,122
52-wk High
3,200.00
52-wk Low
2,305.00
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 22 2017
BRIEF-Afrimat updates on acquisition of remaining 40 pct stake in Diro
* CONCLUDED A SALE OF SHARES AND CLAIMS AGREEMENT WITH MINORITIES OF DIRO TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40% STAKE IN DIRO AS FROM 15 AUGUST 2017
