Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

Wed, Aug 2 2017
Aug 2 Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, said its first-half profit fell 10 percent, hurt by discounts it had to make to win a contract in Argentina, the company's single largest market.
Aug 2 Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, said its results were hurt by lower pricing on its Argentina contracts as it reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.
Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, is losing its respected finance chief Carole Cran, who it said would join Scotland's Forth Ports Ltd.
June 6 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said Chief Financial Officer Carole Cran had tendered her resignation after 13 years in the role to become the finance head of Forth Ports Ltd, a Scottish infrastructure funds-owned company.
April 27 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said on Thursday it had withdrawn a proposed executive pay policy after some investors disapproved of a new restricted share plan (RSP).