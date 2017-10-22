Edition:
Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

AGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
$8.95
Open
$8.91
Day's High
$9.00
Day's Low
$8.91
Volume
1,127,781
Avg. Vol
702,014
52-wk High
$11.86
52-wk Low
$7.86

BRIEF-ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility

* Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility to US$400 million

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million

Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

BRIEF-Alamos reports Q2 EPS $0.01

* Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million

BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Alamos Gold

* Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.6 percent passive stake in Alamos Gold Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2t2fJ4o Further company coverage:

