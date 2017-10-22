Edition:
Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

AHT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,885.00
Open
1,889.00
Day's High
1,901.00
Day's Low
1,873.00
Volume
1,185,686
Avg. Vol
1,941,756
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00

Tue, Sep 12 2017

Ashtead forecasts U.S. hurricane-driven demand for its tools

Ashtead Group expects the clean-up and rebuilding needed in the United States after hurricanes Harvey and Irma to generate more demand for its diggers and tools.

* Shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

Sept 12 Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group said the major clean-up and rebuilding programme that will be needed in the United States after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will generate more demand for its diggers and tools.

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m

June 13 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.

June 13 British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.

* FY underlying rental revenue 2.9012 billion stg versus 2.2603 billion stg

