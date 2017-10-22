Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)
AI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.16%)
$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.23
$12.23
Open
$12.18
$12.18
Day's High
$12.22
$12.22
Day's Low
$12.15
$12.15
Volume
18,828
18,828
Avg. Vol
37,770
37,770
52-wk High
$12.50
$12.50
52-wk Low
$11.20
$11.20
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $25 mln public offering of common shares
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $25 million public offering of common shares
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $20 mln public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces $20 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
Select another date:
- AGNC Investment's Q3 2017 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3
- 1 Terrible Investment Offers 2 Good Investments
- AGNC Investment's Q3 2017 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 2
- 10%+ 'Safer' DiviDogs Chase Big Gains At Captala & CNX Coal, Per Analyst Targets
- 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Paced By Uniti Group's October Gains
- Your Dividend Is Doomed