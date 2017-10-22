Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram will buy contact lenses, surgical and skincare products supplier Genop Holdings, it said on Tuesday, a deal that gives it a company with 400 million rand ($31 million) in annual sales.

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says increase of 7% in FY turnover to 5,936 mln rand * DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 76 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings sees FY HEPS between 310 cents and 313 cents * SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 310 CENTS AND 313 CENTS PER SHARE, INCREASE OF BETWEEN 36% AND 37% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR