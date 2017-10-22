Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

UPDATE 1-FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident * Affected engines used on 60 pct of A380s globally - analyst

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident SINGAPORE, Oct 13 U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture PARIS/HANOI Air France signed a new joint venture deal with Vietnam Airlines and said it was in advanced talks with India's Jet Airways over a partnership as part of efforts to boost its long-haul network.

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley stake in Air-France KLM rises above 5 pct - AMF * Morgan Stanley, via its subsidiaries, owns 5.13 percent in Air France KLM capital, has 4.08 percent in voting rights - French markets regulator AMF Further company coverage:

BRIEF-France says parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted Oct 5 French air investigation agency says missing parts of ruptured Air France A380 engine spotted in Greenland

BRIEF-Air France-KLM says capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines approved * Air France-KLM says regulatory approvals of completion of capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines

Air France joins low-cost long-haul fray with Joon PARIS Air France launched a lower-cost airline called Joon on Monday, taking its first small steps into the battle for more budget-conscious customers on long-haul routes.