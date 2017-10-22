Edition:
United States

Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
Open
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
Volume
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84

Select another date:

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger

German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Linde says Praxair merger process on track

FRANKFURT The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said as it published financial results on Friday.

Linde turns to winning over investors to Praxair merger

MUNICH German industrial gases company Linde turned its attention on Friday to winning over investors to its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , a task that Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward. | Video

Select another date:

Market Views

» More AIRP.PA Market Views