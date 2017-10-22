Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Linde says Praxair merger process on track FRANKFURT The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said as it published financial results on Friday.