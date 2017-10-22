Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
€1.05 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€103.90
€103.90
Open
€104.00
€104.00
Day's High
€104.95
€104.95
Day's Low
€103.85
€103.85
Volume
976,946
976,946
Avg. Vol
793,288
793,288
52-wk High
€105.40
€105.40
52-wk Low
€81.84
€81.84
Select another date:
Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger
German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.
Linde says Praxair merger process on track
FRANKFURT The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said as it published financial results on Friday.
Linde turns to winning over investors to Praxair merger
MUNICH German industrial gases company Linde turned its attention on Friday to winning over investors to its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , a task that Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle said was not straightforward. | Video
Select another date:
- AGNC Investment's Q3 2017 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3
- 1 Terrible Investment Offers 2 Good Investments
- AGNC Investment's Q3 2017 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 2
- 10%+ 'Safer' DiviDogs Chase Big Gains At Captala & CNX Coal, Per Analyst Targets
- 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Paced By Uniti Group's October Gains
- Your Dividend Is Doomed