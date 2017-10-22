Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)
1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.81%)
$1.23
$1.23
$1.25
$1.22
401,949
957,763
$5.47
$0.99
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results
* Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces
BRIEF-Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project
* Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine
BRIEF-Donald Smith & Co reports 10.03 pct passive stake in Asanko Gold as of Aug 30
* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.03 percent passive stake in Asanko Gold Inc as of August 30 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2elkjFO) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results
* Quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces and gold sales of 48,461 ounces
Asanko says liquidity likely to be over $100 million by second quarter of 2018
Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.
June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.
BRIEF-Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan
* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation
UPDATE 2-Asanko Gold stock slides as investors weigh stock short
TORONTO, June 1 Asanko Gold Inc shares closed nearly 8 percent lower on Thursday after whipsawing between gains and losses during the session, as investors weighed hedge fund Muddy Waters' short bet against the stock with rebuttals by the company and equity analysts.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws, weighed by drop in Asanko Gold
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.
