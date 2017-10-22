Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 billion rupees via QIP Source text: http://bit.ly/2ykrmtE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct 1
* Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct
* Says reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of bank with effect from 01.09.2017
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank appoints B K Mitra as CFO
* Says S L Jain ceases to be CFO of bank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w1kLnf) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter net profit 288.4 million rupees versus net loss of 5.65 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank to keep MCLRs upto 1 yr unchanged
* Says to keep MCLRs upto 1 year unchanged Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sWaqZ2) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank gets members' nod for allotting shares to India govt
* Gets members' nod for alloting shares worth upto INR 4.18 billion to India government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 bln
* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion
BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago