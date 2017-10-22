Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct ‍​‍​1 * Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct ‍​‍​

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct * Says reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of bank with effect from 01.09.2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank appoints B K Mitra as CFO * Says S L Jain ceases to be CFO of bank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w1kLnf) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr profit * June quarter net profit 288.4 million rupees versus net loss of 5.65 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank to keep MCLRs upto 1 yr unchanged * Says to keep MCLRs upto 1 year unchanged Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sWaqZ2) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12 * Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank gets members' nod for allotting shares to India govt * Gets members' nod for alloting shares worth upto INR 4.18 billion to India government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 bln * Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion