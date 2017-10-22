Edition:
Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)

ALML.L on London Stock Exchange

172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
170.00
Open
170.00
Day's High
172.75
Day's Low
162.00
Volume
77,665
Avg. Vol
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00

BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results

* ‍PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY

BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens​

* ‍HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)​

BRIEF-Allied Minds ‍appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat

* Says ‍appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.​

BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO

* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

