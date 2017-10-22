Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise
* Alio Gold receives c$3.5 million from warrant exercise and buys back 1% Ana Paula royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )
BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA
* ALIO GOLD INC - MAINTAINED PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 GUIDANCE AT 20,000 TO 22,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM ITS 100% OWNED SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA, MEXICO
BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify
* Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify to provide 360 virtual tour of its San Francisco mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval
* Alio Gold receives change of land use approval and provides Ana Paula project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly gold sold 21,495 ounces versus 26,474 ounces last year
BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units
* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units
