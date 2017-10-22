Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

Santander Brasil sees expense growth around inflation this year SAO PAULO, July 31 Non-interest expense growth at Banco Santander Brasil SA will remain around the level of annual inflation this year, underscoring efforts by Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender to bolster profitability and cut the gap with larger rivals.

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

UPDATE 2-Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 bln -filing SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 bln -source SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

Exclusive: J&F ends Brazil's Alpargatas sale talks over price, source says SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has ended talks to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking clans because of differences over price, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Exclusive: Brazil banking clans may pay $1.1 billion for Havaianas maker, sources say SAO PAULO Brazil's most prominent banking clans could pay between 3.3 billion reais and 3.5 billion reais ($1 billion and $1.1 billion) for a majority stake in Havaianas flip flop maker Alpargatas SA, two people with knowledge of the matter said.