Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​ FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

Allianz, Shapoorji Pallonji partner to set up $500 mln India fund Oct 12 German insurer Allianz SE said it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up a $500 million real-estate fund aimed at the office market in India.

BRIEF-Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer * ‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​

Allianz has no plans to join rivals in selling run-off life insurance MUNICH, Oct 4 Germany's Allianz has no plans to follow rivals by putting life insurance books up for sale, a senior official said on Wednesday.

MOVES-Allianz unit names David Warfel as North America aviation head Sept 28 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, a unit of German insurer Allianz, named David Warfel as head of aviation, North America, effective Oct. 1.

Allianz net exposure to Harvey limited to 220 million euros: CFO FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz's net exposure to Hurricane Harvey will likely not exceed 220 million euros ($265.4 million), its finance chief Dieter Wemmer said, but added that it was too soon to accurately estimate the final figure.