Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

UPDATE 2-Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports MADRID, Sept 28 Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus.

Spain's Amadeus says is working to fix network disruptions MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's Amadeus, which operates global travel booking systems and offers check-in services for airlines, suffered a network problem on Thursday which caused a disruption to some of its systems and is working to fix problem, a spokesman said.

BRIEF-Amadeus IT Group H1 EBITDA up 10.1 pct YoY * H1 NET SALES 2.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.28 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Amadeus IT Group says i:FAO AG appoints Bernd Schulz as new CEO * SAYS I:FAO AG ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15

UPDATE 1-BA and Iberia plan third-party booking surcharge, Amadeus shares hit BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.

BRIEF-Amadeus issues 500 million euros in Eurobonds with 0 pct coupon * AMADEUS CAPITAL MARKETS ISSUES 500 MILLION EUROS IN EUROBONDS IN EMTN PROGRAM AT 0 PERCENT COUPON, 99.932 PERCENT ISSUE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)