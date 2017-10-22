Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)
AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
682.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees
